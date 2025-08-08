Disney cast members donate thousands in school supplies to support Central Florida teachers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World cast members are donating thousands of school supplies to the nonprofit organization ‘A Gift for Teaching’ to support Central Florida teachers.

The donations aim to boost the supplies that teachers use in the classroom, helping them prepare for the upcoming school year.

Disney and ‘A Gift for Teaching’ have partnered for over 25 years, making a significant impact on the community through initiatives like this.

Last year, Disney said they donated more than $200,000 in school supplies to the nonprofit.

The supplies sorted and counted at this event will go directly to students and teachers in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, and Polk Counties.

