Disney district’s $151M budget, tax rate get nod — here’s what’s new

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s Board of Supervisors on Sept. 25 approved its fiscal year 2025 millage and budget, which sees a few changes compared to last year.

CFTOD Director of Finance Susan Higginbotham presented an overview of a new proposed millage rate — or tax rate — levied on the taxable value of land that helps determine the property taxes paid by property owners, which, in this case, is primarily Walt Disney Co.-owned land. The board unanimously passed a millage rate that inched up slightly from 12.95 mills in 2024 to 13.083 in 2025.

“Our assessed values [are] the basis that our millage rate is applied to to derive our ad valorem tax revenues ... $16.3 billion is [the valuation] we’re receiving from the property appraiser for fiscal year 2025 and that is a 7% increase over our prior year’s assessed value of $15.2 billion,” she said.

