Disney and Harry Styles’ Pleasing announce exclusive Fantasia-themed collaboration

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney and Harry Styles’ Pleasing are teaming up to launch their first collaboration.

Disney Fantasia and Pleasing are introducing a collection across apparel, accessories, nails, and skincare.

Starting on Sept. 28, Central Florida residents and visitors will be able to shop the limited-time collection at a pop-up at Disney Springs.

The pop-up will have a bespoke 3D animation honoring the collection and classic film.

The pop-up will run through the end of October.

The collection will feature three distinct sequences from the animated film and feature original illustrations of Disney Fantasia characters.

The Disney Fantasia and Pleasing collection will be available online on Friday, Oct. 4.

Disney said a virtual queue will be in place as needed due to the event’s popularity.

