Disney Jollywood Nights brings exclusive food and festive fun to Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Jollywood Nights is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering a festive celebration.

This separately ticketed event will run from Nov. 8 through Dec. 22. The event will feature 82 exclusive food items, over 35 of which are brand new, and special entertainment such as Disney Holidays in Hollywood and the Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! nighttime spectacular.

Guests can look forward to new holiday treats like the Jolly Jam Slider at Backlot Express and Jolly Gingerbread Mini Churros at Ice Cold Hydraulics.

Returning favorites include the Christmas Gertie Cookie at Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction and the Sandy Claws Hot Cocoa at Dockside Diner.

New holiday locations such as Backlot Express, Tune-in Lounge, KRNR Rock Station, and Pretzel Palooza will offer exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights offerings.

In addition to the culinary delights, visitors can enjoy the musical performance Disney Holidays in Hollywood featuring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, and the sing-along event What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Click here to see the whole menu.

0 of 56 Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort) Food Guide to Jollywood Nights at Disney Hollywood Studios (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group