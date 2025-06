ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people are looking for work after they were laid off from Disney.

The company says those jobs were primarily in their movies and TV division.

Officials said no one from their theme parks division was let go.

This is the latest round of job cuts since Bob Iger returned to lead the company in 2022.

