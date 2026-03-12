Disney names Paul Roeder as Chief Communications Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company named Paul Roeder as senior executive vice president and chief communications officer on Thursday.

Roeder, a 25-year veteran of the company, was appointed to the position by incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Roeder will begin his new role on March 19. He will be responsible for Disney’s worldwide communications and public relations strategy while serving as the company’s lead spokesperson.

His oversight includes media relations, executive communications, internal employee engagement, and corporate social responsibility.

Incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro praised Roeder for his long-standing work within the entertainment industry. “Paul Roeder is an accomplished and highly respected executive with keen instincts and integrity, and he has built strong relationships in every area of the company and across the entertainment industry during his 25 years with Disney,” D’Amaro said.

Roeder expressed gratitude to several long-term Disney leaders, including Alan Bergman and Bob Iger. “Disney is a place I love dearly, and it is a tremendous honor to take on this role at such an exciting and pivotal time for the company,” Roeder said.

Roeder began his career at Disney in 2001 with the ABC communications team before moving to corporate communications in 2002. He has held leadership roles within The Walt Disney Studios since 2010.

Since 2023, Roeder has led communications for Disney Entertainment Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and International.

©2026 Cox Media Group