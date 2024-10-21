Disney offers new way to skip the lines at theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) on Oct. 16 announced the pilot of Lightning Lane Premier Pass at Walt Disney World, which begins on Oct. 30, according to a Disney fact sheet provided to Orlando Business Journal.

Passes will grant guests one-time entry to each available Lightning Lane entrance in a single theme park for the entire day. Guests can use their Lightning Lane Premier Pass at any time without needing to book an arrival window in advance. The passes are sold through the My Disney Experience app.

Guests can purchase the passes up to seven days before their stay. The price of the Lightning Lane Premier Pass varies by date and theme park, ranging from $129 to $449 per person plus tax. The highest prices apply to peak travel periods.

