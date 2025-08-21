Disney readies for EPCOT Food & Wine Festival with new flavors, icons, and shows across parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is gearing up for the return of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, bringing new flavors, fan-favorite characters, and fresh entertainment across the resort.

Chef de Cuisine Tony Marotta said the team spends nearly a year preparing for the festival. “This is a nine-to 12-month process to get a festival going. So we evolve and test items all year long,” he said, calling it “the busiest festival of the year, also my favorite festival.”

Disney leaders said the festival will once again spotlight icons like Remy and Figment. “We want to, obviously, continue pushing our traditional Epcot classics, icons such as our Figment, such as our Remy, who’s become a very big icon, and you see him around all throughout Food and Wine,” said Valentina with Disney’s PR team. Passholders can also expect exclusive new merchandise, including a limited-edition pin.

Jeff Harmon, manager with Disney PhotoPass, said Figment will have a special role this year. “Figment has packed his bag and is going to come to the Food and Wine Festival,” Harmon said. He added that guests can also look for anniversary photo opportunities, including a magic shot inspired by A Goofy Movie’s “Leaning Tower of Chiza.”

Beyond EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is rolling out new stage productions. A villain’s show will feature more than 80 characters. “We have over 80 villains and high kicks featured in the show,” said Matt Fiuza, senior art director for Disney Live Entertainment.

A new production of The Little Mermaid has also debuted. “This show, we took the opportunity to tell the full story of The Little Mermaid from start to finish,” said show director James Silson. Katrina Mena Rick, senior visual media creative producer, said the team also included a throwback. “A nod to the nostalgia of the original show that used to be in this venue is we did bring into this production our black light puppetry, a black light scene of Under the Sea,” she said.

EPCOT is also reimagining Test Track. “It’s a brand new story for our guests. The ride experience is the same, but you’re going to see a storytelling of the future of mobility, as well as touching on General Motors’ century-long experience,” said Kerry Chan, a project manager with Walt Disney Imagineering.

