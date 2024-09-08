Disney removes virtual queue for Tron Lightcycle Run

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Starting Step. 9, Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom will no longer have a virtual queue system.

The park said the ride will start using a standby queue or a lightning lane single pass experience on monday.

Tron was limited to a virtual queue system that manages the high demand for the ride.

Guests had to join the virtual queue at set times throughout the day to reserve a spot.

The system allowed the park to control the crowd levels and reduce wait times.

