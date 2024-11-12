Disney Treasure cruise ship arrives in Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Something new is arriving on Tuesday in Port Canaveral.

The newly built Disney Treasure cruise ship will sail into the port around 6 a.m.

The Disney Treasure is the 6th ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

Before arriving in Florida, the Disney Treasure was diverted on a rescue mission.

Four people on a catamaran called for help when their boat started taking on water 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

The treasure was sailing from the Netherlands to Port Canaveral and detoured about 80 miles to the location of the distressed boat.

The crew launched one of its lifeboats to rescue the stranded sailors.

Channel 9 has a crew in Port Canaveral covering the arrival of Disney Treasure and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

