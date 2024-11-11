Newly built Disney cruise ship rescues 4 people from sinking boat en route to Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were rescued over the weekend by the crew aboard a new luxury cruise liner.

The newly built Disney Treasure cruise ship was en route to Port Canaveral when it received word of a distress call in the Atlantic.

A catamaran sent out an SOS after it started taking on water 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

The Disney Treasure was 80 miles away, but the captain decided to change course and encountered the distressed vessel.

The captain launched one of their lifeboats and rescued all four people on the catamaran.

The Disney Treasure is a brand-new ship and the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The Disney Treasure is set to arrive in Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

Channel 9 will have live coverage of the Disney Treasure’s arrival during Eyewitness News This Morning.

