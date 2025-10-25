Disney Wine & Dine Half-Marathon weekend kicks off at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENE VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners are gathering at Walt Disney World Resort for the sold-out Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, which kicked off on Thursday.

The event features a series of races, including a 5K on Friday, a 10K on Saturday, and the half-marathon on Sunday, drawing participants from Central Florida and beyond.

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is not only a race but a celebration of fitness and fun, with runners enjoying on-course entertainment and appearances by beloved Disney characters.

Participants can also visit the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from Thursday through Saturday, where they can purchase official race merchandise and explore the latest in fitness and nutrition products.

