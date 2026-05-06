Disney World Annual Passholders score early ride previews

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is offering Annual Passholders an early chance to experience two attractions ahead of their public openings later this month.

Passholders can preview Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets at Hollywood Studios from May 21 through May 23. Riders will need to join a virtual queue through the My Disney Experience app.

At EPCOT, Passholders will be able to ride Soarin’ Across America on May 19 and May 20.

Both attractions are set to open to all guests on Tuesday, May 26.

Also new, a mission tied to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is coming to Hollywood Studios. The attraction is scheduled to open May 22.

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