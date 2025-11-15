Disney and YouTube TV strike new multi-year deal to bring ESPN, ABC to subscribers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV, ensuring that Disney networks, including ESPN and ABC, are available to YouTube TV subscribers.

This new deal allows YouTube TV customers to access Disney’s full suite of networks, such as ESPN, ABC, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX Networks, and National Geographic channels. Additionally, ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, the Unlimited Plan, will be available at no extra cost to subscribers.

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,” said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

The agreement also introduces more ways for YouTube TV subscribers to access Disney’s content, including a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited. Furthermore, select networks will be included in various genre-specific packages, providing more flexibility and choice for viewers.

YouTube TV subscribers will also have the option to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle as part of select offerings, enhancing the value of their subscription.

