Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes adorable red river hog piglets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed three adorable red river hogs, bringing a new level of cuteness to the beloved theme park.

The trio, now residing at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, is thriving under the care of Disney World’s team.

As they prepare for their public debut, the piglets are spending their days bonding with their mother.

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