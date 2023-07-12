Disorganized, scattered storms off Bermuda has 50% chance of organization

ORLANDO, Fla. — An area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic is currently producing disorganized, scattered storms roughly 800 miles east of Bermuda, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

While it does have a 50% chance of organization into a subtropical or tropical depression – or becoming Don, the next named storm – Waldenberger said it will not pose a threat to the U.S.

If it is going to develop, it’d have to do so in the next few days before it moves over cooler waters, Waldenberger said.

Aside from that, no tropical systems are expected to form over the next week over the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf.

Toward the end of the month, we’ll keep a close eye on any tropical waves that can move off the west coast of Africa.

