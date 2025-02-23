District overseeing Disney land names new board chair, members

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has named three new board members, including a new chair.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named Alexis Yarbrough as chair of the board of supervisors, alongside the additions of John Gilbert and Scott Workman.

The board, which succeeded the Reedy Creek Improvement District, has oversight of permit and other approvals across 25,000 acres primarily owned by the Walt Disney Cos. (NYSE: DIS) and its subsidiaries in both Orange and Osceola counties.

