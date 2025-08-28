Disturbance off Africa’s coast could develop into tropical system next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa this weekend.

Conditions in the eastern Atlantic are favorable for development into a tropical system next week.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the eastern Atlantic, where a new tropical wave is set to emerge.

The environment in this region is conducive to the slow development of a tropical system, which could potentially impact weather patterns as it evolves.

In addition to the emerging tropical wave, Fernand has transitioned to a post-tropical state and is expected to weaken further throughout the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group