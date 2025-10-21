ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 98L is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Melissa later Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely to impact Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao over the next couple of days as the system strengthens.

Residents of Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico are advised to stay alert as the tropical system moves through the northern Caribbean by the end of this week and into the weekend.

Disturbance poised to become Tropical Storm Melissa over central Caribbean

Although models are not in complete agreement, many predict a strengthening tropical system will pass through the northern Caribbean.

As Invest 98L develops, affected areas should prepare for adverse weather conditions and stay informed through local advisories.

