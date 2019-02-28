DNA evidence leads to arrest in good Samaritan carjacking after 19-month investigation, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - DNA evidence left on a steering wheel led to the arrest of a carjacking suspect 19 months later, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Corey Pittman, 21, has been charged with a carjacking after the incident in July 2017.
The carjacking occurred after a good Samaritan stopped to help after a car crash on I-4 near mile marker 128 where a woman was seriously injured, deputies said.
Deputies said a woman pulled over to help and she was dragged out of her 2012 blue Ford Mustang by two men.
The men then loaded an injured woman into the Mustang and fled the scene, investigators said.
Deputies said the vehicle that crashed was stolen in Orange County and the injured woman was left in her mother’s yard.
The stolen vehicle was also recovered but the carjacking suspects were gone, deputies said.
Investigators said DNA in the stolen vehicle belonged to Pittman, who is the brother of the woman who was injured in the stolen car crash.
Detectives said they worked on the case for more than a year and a half before charging Pittman, who was already in custody in Polk County on unrelated charges.
UPDATE: DNA helps VCSO make arrest in 2017 carjacking case. Read more: https://t.co/bq3yNj7LRG pic.twitter.com/BVOhYxmUl5— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 28, 2019
