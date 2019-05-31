0 Doctor in Port Orange accused of clearing pilots to fly despite failing medical tests

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A local doctor is accused of clearing pilots to fly even if they didn't pass all the required medical tests.

Investigators said Dr. Robert Kurrle admitted that he failed to properly test thousands of pilots.

Records show he spent at least two years running a business that did medical exams for pilots inside a gated fly-in community in Port Orange.

Even as a student pilot, Yvan Mudahama is keenly aware of the dangers a health problem can cause in the sky.

“They check your eyes, they check and ask if you had any surgery in the past,” Mudahama said.

But federal investigator believe Kurrle issued medical certificates to individuals who did not pass material portions of the medical examinations.

These are certificates the Federal Aviation Administration used to determine if pilots are fit to fly.

Over a two-year period, investigators said Kurrle did approximately 3,814 medical examinations and according to a report, "Kurrle admitted that approximately 75 percent of his examinations were not completed in accordance with FAA guidelines."

“It's something unbelievable because aviation is not something down here, it's happening up in the sky,” Mudahama said. “So if something happens, there's no one to come and rescue you.”

Mudahama said even though he thought his vision was good, during his exam, he was told he needed glasses.

He would rather see doctors take the exams, and a problem like that, seriously, rather than let someone in the air who perhaps shouldn't be.

“Everyone has to follow the laws, ‘Safety first,’ like they say,” Mudahama said.

Many pilots had to get reexamined and Kurrle still has his medical license with the state.

He's expected to take a plea in the case in about two weeks and have to pay more than $400,000 in civil penalties and restitution.

