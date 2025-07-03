Doctor warns of Fourth of July fireworks dangers, offers safety tips

ORLANDO, Fla. — Getting ready for the Fourth of July? Thinking about lighting up some fireworks? Hold on a second because doctors in Orlando have some pretty serious news to share. Last year was a tough one for firework injuries, and they’re hoping to prevent more this holiday.

Orlando Health, the city’s only local level 1 trauma center, saw a huge jump in serious firework-related accidents. In fact, their surgeons had to operate on 27 people for blast injuries last year. That’s a massive increase from just four cases the year before in 2023.

Dr. Brett Lewellyn, a hand surgeon at Orlando Health, didn’t hold back when talking about these injuries. He said the numbers from last year are a “gruesome” reminder of what can go wrong. He even compared some of the hand injuries they see to holding “a small stick of dynamite” when it goes off.

Now you might think a firework injury is just a little burn. But Lewellyn explained that even those innocent-looking sparklers can get up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to melt metal.

With bigger fireworks, the damage can be even worse.

Lewellyn mentioned that they see people lose fingers and even entire hands every year. Sometimes it’s so bad they end up with an arm amputation.

These accidents aren’t picky about who they hit either. Lewellyn said they treat everyone from young, unsupervised kids to adults in their 50s and 60s. He put it simply: “It’s people who are usually using bad judgment.”

So how can you have a fun and safe holiday? Doctors really want you to consider going to a professional fireworks show. But if you’re set on lighting your own - and if it’s legal where you are - follow these simple, common-sense rules.

No drinking and lighting: Don’t mix alcohol or drugs with fireworks. It just messes with your judgment.

Watch kids from afar: Keep the little ones away from fireworks. They can enjoy the show, but leave the lighting to adults.

Protect your eyes: Everyone nearby should wear eye protection.

Always have a bucket of water or a hose close by. It’s crucial for emergencies or for dousing any fireworks that don’t go off.

Never re-light duds: If a firework doesn’t ignite, do not try to pick it up or re-light it. Wait about 20 minutes, then soak it in water before tossing it.

The bottom line: enjoy the holiday, but do it smartly. A little caution can make a huge difference in keeping everyone safe and sound this Fourth of July.

