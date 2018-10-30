0 Documents unveil elements of new Universal Orlando theme park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New documents filed this week offer a first look at plans for Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park.

The plans will transform 540 acres of empty land near Lockheed Martin. That’s in addition to the construction of two hotels on the old Wet ‘n Wild property as part of the 4,000-room Endless Summer Resort.

“I see a very big easel for Universal Orlando and Comcast to paint through over the next few years,” said theme park analyst Rick Munarriz. “Universal now has the coloring book, now they just need to show us their crayons."

TRENDING NOW:

Documents filed with the county this week show plans for major infrastructure upgrades.

There will be 100 acres of new roads and more than 5,000 parking spots.

Munarriz said 5,000 parking spots seems like a conservative number.

“So I’m thinking there's going to be a transportation system to get people from the resort to the new resort,” Munarriz said.

The plans do not show exactly what's coming, but Universal has trademarked the name “Universal's Fantastic Worlds.”

The new Nintendo Land, including Mario Kart and a Donkey Kong roller coaster, was supposed to be built at the KidZone section of Universal Orlando. But analysts said those rides, which are already designed, will likely go into a new park.

“[Universal] really needs to step up its game if it's going to compete with what Disney has coming in three years. That is why we have this new playground coming,” Munarriz said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.