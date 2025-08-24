Showers and possible thunderstorms expected in Central Florida as cold front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another round of morning showers are expected with a couple of thunderstorms being possible.

This is all being driven by the cold front dropping into the northern portion of our state that we have been tracking.

8-24-25 AM WEATHER

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for everyone in central Florida throughout the first part of the day. This will eventually lead to scattered to widespread rain chances late this morning and early this afternoon.

Another round of thunderstorms could also move in during the evening as well.

Rain chances will begin to drop early this week since the front will begin to dissipate.

