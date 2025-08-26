Dog owners asked to use extra caution as turtle hatchling season continues

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — People in Central Florida are being asked to do their part to help baby turtles during hatchling season.

Officials said owners must keep their dogs on a leash to prevent them from becoming entangled in a turtle nest.

Legislation allowing dogs on Volusia County beaches has been under discussion for months, but it comes with responsibilities to safeguard local wildlife.

“I don’t see this happening when the owner is with them. It’s when they’re unassisted,” said Kevin Brown with Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol, emphasizing the need for caution.

In addition to keeping dogs leashed, officials recommend residents turn off lights near the water to further protect turtle hatchlings.

In Central Florida, hatchlings generally emerge from the sand in mid- to late July, peaking in August and September.

By following these guidelines, residents can help ensure the safety of vulnerable turtle populations during this critical time.

