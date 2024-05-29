Dogs, several reptiles die in house fire in Ocala, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. — Several animals died in a house fire in Ocala early Wednesday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they were called around 3:11 a.m. after a fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of SE 81st Street.

Residents said several animals were trapped inside the home, and an explosion was heard.

The single-wide mobile home was around 50% involved with active fire as crews started to battle the blaze.

Officials said multiple hazards, including exploding ammunition and downed power lines, threatened firefighters’ safety.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 3:36 a.m.

Unfortunately, two dogs and multiple reptiles died inside of the home.

The American Red Cross was called out to help the family displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

