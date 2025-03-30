Downtown Orlando bars seek injunction against police protection fees. Here’s how we got here.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Downtown bar and club owners weary of paying collectively for off-duty police to patrol the downtown entertainment district late at night have asked for a preliminary injunction against the continued collection of police protection fees, according to a Feb. 27 filing.

The fees are tied to an ordinance which places more control on downtown venues selling alcohol after midnight. The request will be heard by Judge Wendy Berger, of the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida Orlando Division.

Read: Scattered and possible strong storms will plague Central Florida into the evening

The owners behind 64 North, The Patio, Aero, The Corner, The Social, The Beacham and Celine Orlando joined together to file a lawsuit in September claiming the city of Orlando and Police Chief Eric Smith have placed an unconstitutional financial burden on their businesses, allegedly threatening the venues’ financial health to the point of possible closure, filings show.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group