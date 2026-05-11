Downtown Orlando drivers could soon pay more for parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are scheduled to vote Monday on potential increases for downtown parking rates.

If approved, these would be the first changes to parking rates since 2009 and are projected to add more than $5 million to the city budget.

The proposed new rates would set on-street parking at $2 an hour, while parking in lots and garages would cost $3 an hour.

The proposal also includes an increase of $10 for monthly parking passes.

If the changes are approved, the new parking rates would take effect next month.

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