0 Downtown Orlando venue undergoing $5 million makeover

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando nightclub is now getting a $5 million renovation that will turn it into a concert venue able to hold thousands of people, comparable in size to the House of Blues.

The club at the corner of Orange Avenue and Concord Street was once a Firestone tire company and transformed into Club Firestone in the 1990's.

This entire location is getting a major facelift with plans for an expansion that will take up the entire corner of its block.

Look for a glass fence, new exterior, new stage, a different bar and a whole new concept.

It will no longer be a nightclub, instead this will be a concert venue, with room for more than 2,100 people.

“It's a direct comparable to the House of Blues,” said owner Jan Harrold. “And the House of Blues is able to accommodate some of the world’s biggest artists.”

Harrold is also redoing this old AT&T building next door, adding office space and retail space.

And that will mean a lot more people coming to this corner of Concord and Orange very soon.

Parking? Harrold said it's not a problem.

There is a parking lot and a parking garage, which should help keep concertgoers from lining up in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents in Lake Eola Heights neighborhood called 911 on the venue in 2014 with noise complaints over an outdoor festival with 6,000 people.

After that, Harrold said he would not hold outdoor events.

Safety is also part of the venue’s new design. The entrance will be moved from Orange Avenue to a side street.

