Downtown Orlando’s Church Street, Magnolia Avenue could see major design changes

Orlando could start designing changes to two major downtown roads, including making one of them change from a one-way street to two ways.

The Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board on July 31 will consider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for design and engineering work for a “festival street” on a 250-foot span on Church Street between the SunRail tracks and Hughey Avenue. In addition, the CRA Advisory Board will consider a separate contract with DRMP Inc. to design a roughly 0.6-mile segment of Magnolia Avenue between South Street and Livingston Street into a two-way street.

The festival street work would be the first phase of improvements on Church Street between Garland Avenue and Rosalind Avenue, with the potential for curb-less streets, landscaping and more. David Barilla, executive director of the downtown development board and community redevelopment agency, told the Orlando Business Journal that the corridors are two of the key pedestrian corridors for the city, and the goal is to provide flexibility for multiple modes of transportation.

