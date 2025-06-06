Dreamers not alone: Others this year sought to bring MLB to Orlando, said mayor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Dreamers, the well-known baseball effort spearheaded by the late Pat Williams, was not the only player trying to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida this year, revealed Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings, during his June 6 State of the County address, said that he has been approached by other entities interested in bringing Orlando a team. This is the first time the county revealed additional groups were making moves simultaneously as the Dreamers — which Williams started in 2019.

Demings did not identify the other groups and was unaware of whether they were still active.

