Drive-Thru coffee trailblazer Dutch Bros is coming to Altamonte Springs.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Dutch Bros is on track to open its new location in a town near you at 425 W. State Rd. Altamonte Springs, Fl. 32714 in the Spring of 2025.

A leader in the drive-thru coffee category, Dutch Bros will bring its handcrafted drinks, unique culture and energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas) you don’t want to miss.

Read: Chilly start to the weekend: Temperatures set to climb to the 70s

Customers can expect specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes and teas of a quality that will not disappoint. An everyday visit will feature upbeat music to set a fun-loving atmosphere and to keep the tempo to speedy service.

Read: ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator’ make gravity-defying theater debuts

Dutch bros was founded in 1992 when two real-life bros brought a double-head espresso machine, cranked up the stereo and started experimenting with 100 pounds of coffee beans.

Read: Photos: Biggest theme park expo in the world returns to Orange County

Dedicated to making a difference one coffee cup at a time, Dutch Bros is looking to change the morning coffee routine in Florida. In addition to its mission of speed, quality, and service, Dutch Bros is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual company-wide initiatives, impactful contributions to causes nationwide are essential.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group