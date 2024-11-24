Local

Chilly start to the weekend: Temperatures set to climb to the 70s

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
weather 11/24
By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another chilly start to the weekend.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm nicely this afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.  

Orlando today will hit 75 today.

weather 11/24

 Tonight will still be cold, but not as cold as we had this morning.  

The lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

weather 11/24

 Both morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to climb this week.  

We’ll eventually see highs return into the 80s. 

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read