Chilly start to the weekend: Temperatures set to climb to the 70s

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another chilly start to the weekend.

The temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm nicely this afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Orlando today will hit 75 today.

weather 11/24

Tonight will still be cold, but not as cold as we had this morning.

The lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

weather 11/24

Both morning and afternoon temperatures will continue to climb this week.

We’ll eventually see highs return into the 80s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

