‘I’m so high right now’: Driver accused of fleeing DUI crash in front of Palm Bay police officer

PALM BAY, Fla. — A local man is behind bars accused of causing a crash in front of a Palm Bay police officer.

Police said the driver attempted to leave, but the officer immediately took after him and pulled him over.

After getting out of the car, the driver is heard on police body camera video saying, “I’m so high right now. Because I smoked.”

The driver was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

