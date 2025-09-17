Driver arrested after hit-and-run that left bicyclist critically injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene of the accident in Orange County on September 16, 2025.

18-year-old Rolex Dorismond Filostin was driving a burgundy 2016 GMC Terrain SUV westbound on West Oak Ridge Road when he struck bicyclist Thomas Vincent Ruwell near the intersection of Defiance Avenue.

After the crash, Ruwell was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Filostin’s neighbor contacted FHP after noticing severe damage to the SUV and inquiring about the incident.

Troopers interviewed Filostin at his residence, where he admitted to leaving the scene due to his license status and previous encounters with law enforcement.

A check revealed that Filostin had three Florida Driver’s License suspensions and an active felony warrant for fleeing, eluding, and driving with a suspended license.

Filostin was later taken into custody and transported to the Orange County jail without incident.

