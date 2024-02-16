WATCH: Driver crashes SUV into Orlando yoga studio before fleeing the scene, police say

ORLANJDO, Fla. — A driver crashed an SUV into an Orlando yoga studio before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The crash happened Thursday around midnight at the Warrior One Studio on Corrine Drive.

Employees at the yoga studio said it’s unclear how long it will take to repair all the damage left behind.

Orlando police said the driver of an SUV slammed into the business before backing away and fleeing the scene.

A damaged vehicle was found nearby, but the driver was nowhere to be found, police said.

Employees said despite the damage, Warrior One Studio will be open for business on Friday.

