Driver dies after Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash Sunday afternoon.

Troopers are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95, just north of County Road 516, near Palm Bay Road.

FHP said the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers said for unknown reasons, Ford F-150 pickup traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The outside lane is closed while the crash is being investigated.

FHP said the other two lanes remain open.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Channel 9 will keep you updated.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group