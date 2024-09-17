Driver dies after hitting utility pole in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes of Dr. Phillips Boulevard are currently blocked.

Troopers said the crash happened in Orange County around 6:23 a.m.

According to a news release, a 2016 BMW 650I was traveling northbound on Dr. Phillips Boulevard, approaching Craindale Drive in the inside lane.

Troopers said the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and ran off the roadway right.

As a result, the car hit a utility pole, and the impact caused the car to overturn and collide with another utility pole.

Troopers said the car driver was ejected from the car.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to the Orlando Health Dr. Phillips Hospital and was pronounced dead.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

See the map below of the scene below.

