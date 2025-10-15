Driver flees after colliding with motorcyclists in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police are looking for a driver they say collided with two motorcyclists and then drove away.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Dunlawton Avenue.

Investigators said an SUV crashed into the two bikes along the westbound lanes, not far from the I-95 interchange.

One of the motorcyclists was rushed to a hospital as a trauma patient, police said.

Police did not release a description of the SUV, but said officers are actively investigating the crash.

Monitor WFTV.com for updates on this story.

