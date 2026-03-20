Driver killed in collision with trailer on SR-11

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Friday morning in Flagler County.

According to the incident report two vehicles were traveling southbound on SR-11 when the first vehicle was making a left turn the second vehicle collided into the first vehicle’s trailer.

The driver of the first remained on the scene and was uninjured.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

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