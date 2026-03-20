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Driver killed in collision with trailer on SR-11

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
i 295 wreck A log truck overturned Wednesday blocking all lanes of traffic on I-295 and Normandy Blvd.
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Friday morning in Flagler County.

According to the incident report two vehicles were traveling southbound on SR-11 when the first vehicle was making a left turn the second vehicle collided into the first vehicle’s trailer.

The driver of the first remained on the scene and was uninjured.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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