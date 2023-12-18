Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a fiery crash in Flagler County Sunday Afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Troopers responded to Old Kings Road to the south of Town Center Blvd. in Palm Coast just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a single pickup truck.

READ: Motorcyclist dies after 8 vehicles collide with him on US-27 near Clermont

According to FHP, crash investigators determined the truck had been travelling northbound on Old Kings Road when the driver lost control and swerved to the left then to the right.

See a map below:

Troopers say the driver then over-corrected back to the left and began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction before colliding with the curb.

According to FHP, the truck continued spinning off to the northeast over the curb, a sidewalk and through the grass shoulder on the east side of the roadway.

The truck eventually came to a stop in the tree line on its left side against a pine tree before catching fire.

Troopers say the driver was partially thrown from the truck as it became completely engulfed in flames.

READ: Florida gas prices at their lowest in more than 2 years: AAA

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified by FHP.

According to FHP, investigators are still trying to determine exactly what caused the driver to initially lose control of the truck.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group