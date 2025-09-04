Driver speeding over 100 mph endangers 3 children in car, including unsecured infant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a speeding driver put several lives at risk, including three children.

Orange County deputies said they stopped a driver who was traveling at 103 miles per hour with three children in the car on Alafaya Trail.

The children inside the car said they were 12, 7, and 8 months old.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby was not secured in a car seat.

Authorities did not say what the relationship is between the driver and the children in the vehicle.

