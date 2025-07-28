Driver still sought in Sanford hit-and-run that left 3-year-old hospitalized

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are still looking for the person who drove off after hitting a toddler in the road last month.

Police say a Hyundai Genesis struck a 3-year-old in the area of Southwest Road and Persimmon Avenue on June 5. The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the child remains in stable condition.

The Hyundai was later found, but the driver has not been identified. Police say both the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle after the crash.

Investigators are urging anyone who knows who was in that car to come forward. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-8477 or go to the website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group