3-year-old critically hurt in hit-and-run crash in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A car struck and injured a small child Thursday night in Sanford and police say the person behind the wheel ran away after it happened.

Officers responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. at Persimmon Avenue near West 14th Steet.

The Sanford Police Department said someone called 911 to report that the vehicle hit the 3-year-old.

Investigators said after the collision, the person or people inside the car ran off, so police are calling it a case of hit-and-run.

Sanford hit-and-run crash Sanford police said a 3-year-old child was injured Thursday night along Persimmon Avenue. (WFTV staff)

SPD said officers soon located several people in the area who matched descriptions given by witnesses to the crash.

The department did not say if any arrests were made, but said their investigation remained active.

At last report, investigators said the child was in critical condition at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

