Driver who fled from Titusville police causes crash that injured 3 in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a violent rollover crash that hurt three people Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Orange Avenue and Lucerne Circle, just south of downtown Orlando.

Orange County deputies said they attempted to pull over a driver on Orange Avenue and Gore Street around 5:45 a.m., but they sped away.

Deputies said the driver was a felony suspect who had recently fled in a vehicle from the Titusville Police Department.

Shortly after driving off and being pulled over by Orange County deputies, the driver crashed into two other cars on Orange Avenue and Lucerne Circle.

The suspect driver and two other drivers were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

