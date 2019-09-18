Driverless shuttles hit the road in 'future-ready' Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The region’s first autonomous shuttles hit the road Wednesday in Lake Nona, courtesy of mobility solutions provider "Beep."
Related Headlines
The autonomous shuttles, manufactured by NAVYA, travel along Tavistock Lakes Boulevard between Lake Nona Town Center and Laureate Park Village Center near the Canvas restaurant.
Beep is temporarily offering the shuttle service for free to and from the locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. A shuttle leaves each stop every 10 to 15 minutes and can carry up to 10 people at a time.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The shuttles share the road with other vehicles along Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, which is a 25 mph road. Beep’s co-founder, Kevin Reid, said the shuttles travel at 15 mph.
“We will probably have cars queue up behind us on this one little stretch,” said Reid. “We’re not anticipating this is going to a major problem. So far, the community has been pretty good about that.”
As for Lake Nona, the service will eventually be expanded to include more stops along the way and eventually offer an on-demand service.
Information on future stops or a timeline for expansion have not been released.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}