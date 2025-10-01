Dry air moves into Central Florida on Wednesday, slashing rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry air is moving into the area on Wednesday, reducing the chance of rain to 20%.

The dry air will help drop the rain chance for most of the day, with only a 20% chance for showers later today.

Winds will be breezy, coming from the north at 10 to 15 mph, and afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

These weather conditions are expected to bring a dry and warm day, with only a slight chance of showers.

