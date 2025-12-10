Dry cold front moves in, dropping temps into the 50s overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday featured some sun and clouds across the area, and now cooler temps are on the way.

A cold front will push into the region overnight into the early morning hours. The front will bring dry conditions, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Cooler air is expected to rush in for Thursday. We will see some sunshine, but with northerly winds, temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 (WFTV)

It will be a chilly Friday morning as even cooler air pushes in. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s and 30s, with possibly lower temperatures in the northwest areas.

A warmup does get going for Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine with temps in the low 70s.

The weekend looks great across the region. We’ll see dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the upper 70s.

Another cold front is expected to arrive Sunday night and continue into early Monday. This will lead to cooler conditions to start next week.

