VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Spanish courses are common in schools, but classrooms in Volusia County are taking things a step further.

Students are learning in both English and Spanish throughout the school day.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenzo recently visited Holly Hill School, where she got the chance to see the dual language program in action.

She saw first-graders getting comfortable learning in Spanish.

READ: National and state leaders tour NeoCity Academy in Osceola County

They’ll continue with this innovative learning model through fifth grade.

Since Dr. Carmen Balgobin took over as superintendent of Volusia County Schools three years ago, students at six district schools are benefitting from the dual language programs.

“They learn how to function academically in a second language. So that is important, because it’s one thing to be bilingual, but it’s another to be biliterate,” Balgobin said.

READ: From language barriers to math joy: An Orange County teacher’s journey to empowering students

Recent data shows 24% of students in Volusia County schools are Hispanic — a 3% rise within the past few years.

See more about this unique program in Alexa Lorenzo’s report below.

Dual language learning program making a big impact at Volusia County Schools Students are learning in both English and Spanish throughout the school day. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group