Duke Energy Florida announces upcoming rate reductions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida has announced a rate reduction for customers.

The Florida utility says customers will see their rates drop in March 2026.

The average bill will decrease by approximately $44.16 for residential customers using 1,000 kWh of electricity compared to February 2026.

Duke Energy says commercial and industrial customers should expect to see bill decreases ranging from 9.6%-15.8% when compared to February 2026, although the specific impact will vary depending on several factors.

The change is largely due to the removal of a storm cost recovery charge associated with hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

